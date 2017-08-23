EuroHockey 2017: England beat lreland 2-1 to reach semi-finals

England's Sam Ward (left) netted his third goal of the tournament

EuroHockey Championships 2017 Venue: Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam Dates: 18-27 August Men's teams: Austria, Belgium, England, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Spain Women's teams: Belgium, Czech Republic, England, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Spain

England came from behind to beat Ireland 2-1 and qualify for the semi-finals of the EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam.

Ireland needed a draw to go through and Matthew Nelson deflected in a penalty corner to give them an early lead.

But England were level after half-time through David Goodfield, before Sam Ward netted the winner with Ireland's Shane O'Donoghue in the sin bin.

Ireland's defeat means England and Germany, who beat Poland 7-3, progress.

England and Ireland last met at the EuroHockey Championships in London two years ago when Ireland won 4-2 in the bronze medal play-off.

The men in green, ranked 10th in the world, looked on course for a second upset when they took the lead in the 13th minute against world number seven side England.

But England staged a remarkable second-half comeback to take their place in the last four.

They equalised only a minute into the third quarter as Goodfield fired in from close range past Ireland goalkeeper David Harte.

And with O'Donoghue off the field for 10 minutes for an elbow, centre-forward Ward beat Harte again to tap in from close range.

In Pool A, Spain play Belgium at 17:00 BST and the Netherlands face Austria at 20:00 BST to decide the semi-final line-ups.