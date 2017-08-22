BBC Sport - Women's EuroHockey 2017: Ireland coach Shaw out to avoid drop

Ireland coach Shaw out to avoid drop

  • From the section Hockey

Ireland coach Graham Shaw is upbeat on his team's chances of avoiding relegation at the Women's EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam.

The Irish had already missed out on a semi-final spot before a 5-1 defeat by pool winners Germany on Tuesday and they drop into the fifth-eighth place relegation pool.

Ireland will face Czech Republic on Thursday and Spain or Belgium on Saturday - the bottom two sides will be relegated to Division Two.

