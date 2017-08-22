Women's EuroHockey 2017: Germany 5-1 Ireland

Ireland's Hannah Matthews is challenged by Pia-Sophie Oldhafer in Tuesday's defeat by Germany

Ireland were easily beaten by Germany in their final pool game at the Women's EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam on Tuesday afternoon.

The Irish had already missed out on a semi-final spot after England beat Scotland 2-0 earlier in the day.

Goals from Nike Lorenz and Franzisca Hauke put the pool winners in control before Yvonne O'Bryne pulled one back.

Germany surged clear with Pia-Sophie Oldhafer, Cecile Pieper and Charlotte Stapenhorst (2) on target.

The Irish started with a 4-1 defeat by England before a scoreless draw against Scotland.

Ireland now move into the fifth-eighth place pool with their next match on Thursday against Czech Republic.

"I'm not sure the result is a fair reflection of the game," said Ireland coach Graham Shaw.

"We got back into it at 2-1 and had a few opportunities, but we're disappointed with the last quarter, we gave away some very soft goals.

"We need to make sure we retain 'A' status and fifth is still a good finish, and that's our aim now."