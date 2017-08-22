EuroHockey 2017: England women beat Scotland to reach semi-finals

England are defending their EuroHockey championship title in Amsterdam

EuroHockey Championships 2017 Venue: Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam Dates: 18-27 August Men's teams: Austria, Belgium, England, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Spain Women's teams: Belgium, Czech Republic, England, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Spain

Giselle Ansley scored on her 100th international appearance as defending champions England reached the semi-finals of the EuroHockey Championships with a 2-0 victory over Scotland.

Ansley's drag-flick from a penalty corner sealed the Pool B victory after Jo Hunter struck the opener.

Scotland failed to reach the knockout stage in Amsterdam after taking just a point from their three fixtures.

England's men must beat Ireland on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals.

England's women look likely to finish runners-up in Pool B and would then meet the Netherlands in Thursday's semi-final in a repeat of the gold-medal match in 2015.

However, an Ireland win over Germany would see England finish top on goal difference and a match with either Spain or Belgium.

Scotland's women now go into Pool C and face a battle against relegation.