BBC Sport - EuroHockey 2017: England lose 4-3 to Germany
Highlights: England narrowly lose to Germany
- From the section Hockey
England lost 4-3 to Germany in a thrilling Pool B encounter at the EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam.
MATCH REPORT: England lose to Germany in Euros
Pictures courtesy of BT Sport.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired