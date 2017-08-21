EuroHockey 2017: England lose 4-3 to Germany

England beat Poland 6-0 in their opening fixture

EuroHockey Championships 2017 Venue: Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam Dates: 18-27 August Men's teams: Austria, Belgium, England, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Spain Women's teams: Belgium, Czech Republic, England, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Spain

England lost 4-3 to Germany in a thrilling Pool B encounter at the EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam.

Germany stormed into a 2-0 lead but Mark Gleghorne pulled one back for England before half-time.

Phil Roper then equalised with a deft finish before Adam Dixon put England ahead from a penalty corner.

Germany replied with goals from Lukas Windfeder and Anton Boekel, which means England must beat Ireland in their final pool match to make the semis.

Ireland, who beat Poland 7-1 earlier on Monday, are level on four points with Germany at the top of the pool.

They need a point to progress to the semi-finals when they face England on Wednesday.

England: George Pinner (GK,C), David Ames, Liam Sanford, Henry Weir, Harry Martin, Mark Gleghorne, Phil Roper, Adam Dixon, Brendan Creed, David Goodfield, David Condon,

Subs (Used): Ollie Willars, Ian Sloan, Michael Hoare, Sam Ward, Barry Middleton, Chris Griffiths