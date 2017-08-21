EuroHockey 2017: Ireland men stay on course for semis by beating Poland 7-1

Ireland produced an impressive display against the Poles

Ireland men's team remain on course for the European Championship semi-finals after a thumping 7-1 Pool B win over Poland in Amsterdam on Monday.

The Irish now await the result of Monday's second Pool B game between England and Germany before they take on England on Wednesday.

Goals from Sean Murray, Neal Glassey, Shane O'Donoghue and Alan Sothern put Ireland 4-0 ahead by half-time.

O'Donoghue, Matthew Nelson and Stuart Loughrey added second-half goals.

Patryk Pawlak scored Poland's goal when Ireland were leading 5-0.

Victory over England will guarantee Ireland a semi-finals place while a draw could also be good enough to squeeze into the last four.

Ireland coach Craig Fulton was content with his team's performance - and particularly the goals tally.

"Our plan was to get plus six and we're in a good position now. Our game against England essentially becomes a quarter-final and regardless of anything else we want to go get the win," said the Ireland boss.

Monday's match saw David Harte reaching his Ireland 200 caps and Fulton praised the keeper's achievement.

"To see where he's got to, and his professionalism and drive is indicative of him reaching 200 caps.

"I hope there's another 50 in that. It's a great milestone and hopefully we can do it justice this tournament".

The Ireland men earned bronze at the last European Championships two years ago.