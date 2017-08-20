BBC Sport - EuroHockey 2017: McCay disappointed with Scots stalemate

McCay disappointed with Scots stalemate

  • From the section Hockey

Ireland's Shirley McCay rues missed chances after the scoreless draw with Scotland at the EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam.

The Irish women opened with a 4-1 defeat by England on Saturday and they were denied by the Scots a day later.

Ireland need to beat Germany in their final pool game on Tuesday to have a chance of making the semi-finals.

