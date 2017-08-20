BBC Sport - EuroHockey 2017: Ireland's Murray delighted after draw with Germany
Ireland's Murray delighted after draw with Germany
- From the section Hockey
Ireland scorer Sean Murray is pleased after his equaliser secures a 1-1 draw with world number three side Germany at the EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam.
Lukas Windfeder put Germany in front in the Pool B opener before Murray slid in to score a 47th-minute leveller.
It was the time Ireland have avoided defeat by the Germans in a major tournament.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired