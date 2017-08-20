BBC Sport - EuroHockey 2017: Ireland's Murray delighted after draw with Germany

Ireland's Murray delighted after draw with Germany

  • From the section Hockey

Ireland scorer Sean Murray is pleased after his equaliser secures a 1-1 draw with world number three side Germany at the EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam.

Lukas Windfeder put Germany in front in the Pool B opener before Murray slid in to score a 47th-minute leveller.

It was the time Ireland have avoided defeat by the Germans in a major tournament.

Ireland's Murray delighted after draw with Germany

