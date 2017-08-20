BBC Sport - EuroHockey 2017: England thrash Poland 6-0 in opener
England beat Poland 6-0 in EuroHockey opener
- From the section Hockey
England opened their EuroHockey campaign with a comprehensive 6-0 victory over Poland in Amsterdam, and will face Germany next on Monday.
WATCH MORE:England women start EuroHockey title defence with win
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired