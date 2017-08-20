BBC Sport - EuroHockey 2017: England thrash Poland 6-0 in opener

England beat Poland 6-0 in EuroHockey opener

  • From the section Hockey

England opened their EuroHockey campaign with a comprehensive 6-0 victory over Poland in Amsterdam, and will face Germany next on Monday.

WATCH MORE:England women start EuroHockey title defence with win

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

England beat Poland 6-0 in EuroHockey opener

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Highlights: Landmark Broad wicket as England cruise to win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Is Maguire the best signing of the summer?

Video

I let the horses run freely & they were magnificent - Mourinho

Video

GB eventers win European team gold

Video

How Mo can you go? Runners try matching Farah pace

Video

Broad hails 'hero' Botham after surpassing wicket tally

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watching Liverpool an all-inclusive package - Klopp

Video

England start EuroHockey title defence with win

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Highlights: South Shields 3-1 Bridlington Town

Video

GB lose dramatic game against Greece

Video

Stoke defeat difficult to swallow - Wenger

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

People on an athletics track

Team Personal Best: Springfield Running Group
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired