EuroHockey 2017: Amsterdam draws for Ireland teams

Ireland's Matthew Nelson battles for the ball with Christopher Ruhr of Germany in Amsterdam

Ireland men's team earned an impressive 1-1 draw with Germany in the EuroHockey Championship while the women played out a scoreless encounter against Scotland.

Lukas Windfeder put world number three side Germany in front in the Pool B opener before Sean Murray slid in to score a 47th-minute leveller.

Ireland are back in Amsterdam action on Monday against Poland.

The women's side started with a 4-1 defeat by England on Saturday and it was a scrappy affair against the Scots.

Ireland found it tough to break down a dogged Scottish defence and there were few chances in the first half.

Roisin Upton's drag flick was charged down by the Scottish first runner in the third quarter and Lena Tice cleared off the line at the other end.

Late penalty corners saw Yvonne O'Byrne charging down the Scottish shot, while the ball just wouldn't fall for the Irish as it somehow missed Katie Mullan at the back-post.

Shirley McCay fires in a shot for Ireland while under pressure from Scotland's Alison Howie

"I thought we were dominant when you look at the amount of circle penetrations we had and the opportunities we created but in order to win games you need to put the ball in the goal," said Ireland women's coach Graham Shaw.

"At times, we lacked composure but their keeper pulled off some good saves, it just wasn't enough inside the final third."

Windfeder netted on 17 minutes, sending a penalty corner drag low into the right corner in what an even encounter with both sides enjoying periods of dominance.

Harte to the rescue

Davey Harte made two superb saves from Christopher Ruhr efforts early in the second half while Tobias Walter was out quick to smother Matthew Nelson's charging run.

Murray timed his slide at the back-post perfectly to connect with Nelson's pinpoint reverse pass across the circle for the equaliser.

The game came to a dramatic conclusion with two penalty corners for Germany in the final few seconds but Paul Gleghorne put his body in the way of the ball to secure his side a draw.

"We could have won that game and we could have lost that game on the hooter so I think it was a fair result," said Ireland men's coach Craig Fulton.

"We've got some improvement to make but the belief is really growing, the morale is high and we need to keep that momentum going into the game against Poland."