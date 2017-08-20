EuroHockey 2017: England thrash Poland 6-0 in opener
|EuroHockey Championships 2017
|Venue: Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam Dates: 18-27 August
|Men's teams: Austria, Belgium, England, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Spain
|Women's teams: Belgium, Czech Republic, England, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Spain
England opened their EuroHockey campaign with a comprehensive 6-0 victory over Poland in Pool B.
Two penalty corner strikes from Mark Gleghorne gave England the perfect start.
And before half-time they had doubled that lead through a deflected Chris Griffiths strike and Sam Ward's drag flick from a penalty corner.
David Condon turned in Phil Roper's pass for the fifth and Ward added his second to round off the victory.
England will face Germany next on Monday.