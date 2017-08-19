BBC Sport - EuroHockey 2017: England start title defence with win - highlights
England start EuroHockey title defence with win
- From the section Hockey
Watch highlights as England register a comfortable 4-1 win against Ireland in their opening match of the EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam.
MATCH REPORT: England women beat Ireland 4-1
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired