EuroHockey 2017: England women beat Ireland 4-1

  • From the section Hockey
Alex Danson
England won the EuroHockey Championship on a penalty shootout in 2015

England started the defence of their EuroHockey Championship title with a 4-1 win against Ireland in Amsterdam.

Laura Unsworth's deflected cross gave England the lead at half-time, then Ellie Watton scored from a penalty corner to double the score before Elena Tice pulled a goal back for Ireland.

Sophie Bray's close-range finish restored the two-goal advantage, before Alex Danson chipped in a fourth.

In the other game in pool B, Germany beat Scotland 4-1.

England women face world number seven side Germany on Sunday at 16:45 BST, while Scotland face Ireland at 12:15 BST.

The win comes a year to the day that Great Britain, featuring several members of the England team, won Olympic gold in Rio.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmers

Team Personal Best: London Aquathlon
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired