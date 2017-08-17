Ireland men chase more medal success in Amsterdam

Ireland's men's hockey team hope to replicate their bronze medal success at the last EuroHockey Championships when they compete in this year's tournament in Amsterdam.

Ireland, who secured their World Cup spot in India next year by finishing fifth in World League 3 at Johannesburg in July, will face England, Germany and Poland in the pool stages of the competition.

BBC Sport NI caught up with Ireland captain Johnny Bell, Matthew Bell, Alan Sothern and Shane O'Donoghue before Craig Fulton's squad departed for the Netherlands.