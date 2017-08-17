BBC Sport - Ireland men chase more medal success in Amsterdam

Ireland men chase more medal success in Amsterdam

  • From the section Hockey

Ireland's men's hockey team hope to replicate their bronze medal success at the last EuroHockey Championships when they compete in this year's tournament in Amsterdam.

Ireland, who secured their World Cup spot in India next year by finishing fifth in World League 3 at Johannesburg in July, will face England, Germany and Poland in the pool stages of the competition.

BBC Sport NI caught up with Ireland captain Johnny Bell, Matthew Bell, Alan Sothern and Shane O'Donoghue before Craig Fulton's squad departed for the Netherlands.

Top videos

Video

Ireland men chase more medal success in Amsterdam

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Buttler masterclass inspires Lancashire win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch Farrell's five-wicket haul as Stars beat Thunder

Video

Sigurdsson is 'one of the best' in the Premier League

Video

Watch Farrell take 'nutmeg' wicket for Stars

Video

Van Dijk will not be sold - Krueger

Audio

How concussions led to high school footballer's suicide

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Bates hits first ever Super League century

Video

Witness the 'magic powers' of Sol Campbell

Video

'Samba cricket' - Viljoen's silky footwork to run out Richardson

Video

Reece's 66 helps Derbyshire beat Durham

Video

'Who else?' Watch Bates' brilliant catch

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired