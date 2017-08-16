BBC Sport - EuroHockey: Ireland women out to build on World League performance

Ireland women out to build on World League performance

Ireland women go into the the EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam hoping to build on their recent seventh-place finish in World League 3 in Johannesburg.

Ireland, ranked 16th in the world standings, have been placed in Pool B along with England, Germany and Scotland, with the world-ranked number two English providing their first opposition on Saturday.

Ireland were defeated 3-2 by England at last month's World League 3 in South Africa, and also drew 2-2 with Germany.

BBC Sport NI caught up with Ireland captain Katie Mullan, and team-mates Anna O'Flanagan and Zoe Wilson prior to their departure for the tournament.

Ireland women out to build on World League performance

