Ireland women out to build on World League performance
Ireland women go into the the EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam hoping to build on their recent seventh-place finish in World League 3 in Johannesburg.
Ireland, ranked 16th in the world standings, have been placed in Pool B along with England, Germany and Scotland, with the world-ranked number two English providing their first opposition on Saturday.
Ireland were defeated 3-2 by England at last month's World League 3 in South Africa, and also drew 2-2 with Germany.
BBC Sport NI caught up with Ireland captain Katie Mullan, and team-mates Anna O'Flanagan and Zoe Wilson prior to their departure for the tournament.
