Scotland won all of their matches in Glasgow this week

Scotland's men capped a memorable week in Glasgow with a 2-1 victory over Wales in the final of the EuroHockey Championship II.

With both teams earning promotion to Europe's top tier for 2019, the Scots maintained their 100% record to win the tournament.

James Carson gave Wales the lead from a penalty corner.

However, Ben Cosgrove and Alan Forsyth hit back for the hosts to spark scenes of wild celebrations.