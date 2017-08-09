England end Four Nations with 2-2 draw against hosts Spain

From the section

England's men's team will next be playing at the EuroHockey Championships later in August

England's Mark Gleghorne scored a last-minute penalty to earn a 2-2 draw with hosts Spain at the Four Nations.

David Goodfield had levelled after half-time following Diego Arana's opener, before Albert Beltran put Spain 2-1 ahead in the fourth quarter.

England started the tournament with a 9-1 defeat by the Netherlands on Sunday, but beat Germany 3-0 on Monday.

The competition serves as a warm-up for the EuroHockey Championships, which start on 18 August in Amsterdam.