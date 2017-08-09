BBC Sport - Women's EuroHockey Championships: Shaw bullish on Ireland hopes for Amsterdam

Shaw bullish on Irish hopes for Euro

  • From the section Hockey

Ireland coach Graham Shaw says his team "don't fear anyone" at this month's Women's EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam.

The Irish will compete in a tough Pool B against England, Germany and Scotland.

Ireland go into the tournament with confidence after finishing seventh at World League in Johannesburg last month.

