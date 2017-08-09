Women's EuroHockey Championships: Shaw relishing tough Amsterdam test

Ireland celebrate after beating India to finish seventh at World League in Johannesburg last month

Ireland women's coach Graham Shaw is looking forward to the EuroHockey Championships after naming his squad for the tournament later this month.

There are two changes with Ali Meeks and Clodagh Cassin coming in for Lizzie Colvin and Ayeisha McFerran.

The Irish will take on world number two side England along with Germany and Scotland in Pool B in Amsterdam.

"We want to improve on our World League performance and we're excited by the challenge ahead," said Shaw.

Ireland moved closer to a World Cup finals spot after finishing seventh at the World League in Johannesburg last month.

He added: "Squad selection is always difficult around major competitions and this was no different.

"We are in a very difficult group with England, Germany and Scotland and we will prepare for each game accordingly.

"We must work hard as a group in our preparation and the detail going into each game.

"Any international tournament in Holland is always brilliantly run and we can't wait to get over there and get started."

Ireland will take on Belgium in a warm-up at Victory HC four days before the 18-27 August tournament.

Ireland squad: Grace O'Flanagan, Hannah Matthews, Zoe Wilson, Shirley McCay, Ali Meeke, Elena Tice, Chloe Watkins, Katie Mullan, Gillian Pinder, Anna O'Flanagan, Sinead Loughran, Nikki Evans, Nicci Daly, Deirdre Duke, Emily Beatty, Roisin Upton, Yvonne O'Byrne, Clodagh Cassin.