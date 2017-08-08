BBC Sport - European Championships: Strength in depth key for Ireland - Fulton
Strength in depth key for Ireland - Fulton
- From the section Hockey
Ireland coach Craig Fulton is happy with the number of quality players available for this month's European Championships in Amsterdam.
Fulton was speaking before naming his squad on Tuesday, and it shows six changes from last month's World League 3 tournament.
The national coach reflected on World League 3, where Ireland finished fifth to qualify for the 2018 World Cup finals.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired