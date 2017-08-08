BBC Sport - European Championships: Strength in depth key for Ireland - Fulton

Strength in depth key for Ireland - Fulton

  • From the section Hockey

Ireland coach Craig Fulton is happy with the number of quality players available for this month's European Championships in Amsterdam.

Fulton was speaking before naming his squad on Tuesday, and it shows six changes from last month's World League 3 tournament.

The national coach reflected on World League 3, where Ireland finished fifth to qualify for the 2018 World Cup finals.

