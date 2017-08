David Condon was one of the scorers for England

England's men bounced back from a heavy defeat by the Netherlands to beat Germany 3-0 in the Four Nations tournament in Spain.

Goals from Chris Griffiths, David Condon and Phil Roper sealed victory.

Bobby Crutchley's side, who face hosts Spain on Wednesday, had opened the event with a 9-1 loss to the Dutch on Sunday.

The competition builds up to the EuroHockey Championships, which start on 18 August in Amsterdam.