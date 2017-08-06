Four Nations: England beaten 9-1 by the Netherlands in opener

England came into the Four Nations having won bronze in the Hockey World League Semi-Final in June

England's men started the Four Nations tournament in Spain with a 9-1 defeat by the Netherlands.

Bobby Crutchley's side found themselves 6-0 down at half-time and failed to recover against the two-time Olympic champions.

England will now face Germany on Monday before finishing the series against Spain on Wednesday.

The competition builds up to the EuroHockey Championships, which start on 18 August in Amsterdam.

Hosts the Netherlands are the defending champions from 2015, while England reached the semi-finals two years ago on home soil.