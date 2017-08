Eurohockey 2017: men's and women's fixtures

England are one of the favourites for the women's EuroHockey title

EuroHockey Championships 2017 Venue: Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam Dates: 18-27 August Men's teams: Austria, Belgium, England, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Spain. Women's teams: Belgium, Czech Republic, England, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Spain.

England women will bid to defend their EuroHockey Championship title in Amsterdam from 18-27 August, while the men will seek to build on their good form this year.

Record cap holder Alex Danson captains the women's squad, which contains several members of the Great Britain team which won Olympic gold at Rio 2016.

England will be led by assistant coach David Ralph while head coach Danny Kerry recovers after a heart attack.

England face world number seven side Germany, 16th-placed Ireland and 17th-placed Scotland in pool B.

England men won the Sultan Azlan Shah title for the first time earlier this year and lost just once - to the eventual winners the Netherlands - at the World League Semi-Final in London.

They will face Poland, Germany and Ireland - who beat England to bronze at the 2015 EuroHockey Championships - in their group in Amsterdam.

Groups

Men's Group A P W D L F A Pts Austria Belgium Netherlands Spain

Men's Group B P W D L F A Pts England Germany Ireland Poland

Women's Group A P W D L F A Pts Belgium Czech Republic Netherlands Spain

Women's Group B P W D L F A Pts England Germany Ireland Scotland

Fixtures

(All times BST)

Friday, 18 August

Women

Netherlands v Spain (19:00)

Saturday, 19 August

Women

Germany v Scotland (09:15)

Belgium v Czech Republic (11:30)

England v Ireland (13:45)

Men

Belgium v Austria (16:00)

Netherlands v Spain (20:00)

Sunday, 20 August

Men

England v Poland (08:00)

Germany v Ireland (14:30)

Women

Spain v Czech Republic (10:00)

Ireland v Scotland (12:15)

Germany v England (16:45)

Belgium v Netherlands (19:00)

Monday, 21 August

Men

Spain v Austria (11:30)

Ireland v Poland (13:45)

England v Germany (16:00)

Belgium v Netherlands (19:00)

Tuesday, 22 August

Women

England v Scotland (11:30)

Ireland v Germany (13:45)

Spain v Belgium (16:00)

Netherlands v Czech Republic (19:00)

Wednesday, 23 August

Men

Germany v Poland (11:30)

Irleand v England (13:45)

Spain v Belgium (16:00)

Netherlands v Austria (19:00)

Thursday, 24 August

Women

Classification 5-8

A4 v B4 (11:30)

A3 v B3 (13:45)

Semi-finals:

B1 v A2 (16:00)

A1 v B2 (19:00)

Friday, 25 August

Men

Classification 5-8

A4 v B4 (11:30)

A3 v B3 (13:45)

Semi-finals:

B1 v A2 (16:00)

A1 v B2 (19:00)

Saturday, 26 August

Women

Classification 5-8

A3 v B4 (11:15)

B3 v A3 (13:30)

Bronze final:

TBC v TBC (16:00)

Final:

TBC v TBC (19:00)

Sunday, 27 August

Women

Classification 5-8

A3 v B4 (08:00)

B3 v A3 (10:00)

Bronze final:

TBC v TBC (12:30)

Final:

TBC v TBC (15:00)

Standings

