Danny Kerry: England women's hockey team coach had heart attack in South Africa

Danny Kerry led Great Britain's women to gold at the 2016 Olympics

England women's hockey head coach Danny Kerry suffered a heart attack during this month's World League Semi-Final, England Hockey has revealed.

Kerry, who led Great Britain's women to gold at the 2016 Olympics, was taken ill on 15 July in South Africa.

The 46-year-old has been receiving treatment in hospital in Johannesburg and is set to return to England "for a further period of rest and recovery".

Kerry is expected to return to work in September.

England took bronze at the World League Semi-Final with a 5-2 win over Argentina in Johannesburg at the weekend.

Kerry was absent through illness, having missed his side's final two group games.

"Danny's health has remained our sole and absolute priority," said England Hockey performance director Ed Barney.

"We wish him the very best over the coming weeks as he continues his recovery."

Kerry has overseen the most successful era in the history of the England and Great Britain women's teams.

He led them to the 2012 Olympic bronze medal - the nation's first Olympic hockey medal in 20 years - and to the World Cup bronze medal, two Commonwealth Games medals, four European Championship medals and two Champions Trophy medals.

Under Kerry, Great Britain won a first Olympic hockey gold medal by beating defending champions the Netherlands in Rio two years ago.

Kerry expressed his "huge thanks and debt of gratitude" to the doctors who treated him in South Africa, and to England team doctor Cath Lester.

He added: "I would also like to convey how proud I am of how both players and staff continued through the tournament in such a professional manner, particularly during the Saturday I was admitted."