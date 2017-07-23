BBC Sport - Highlights: England beat Argentina 5-2 to claim bronze
Highlights: England beat Argentina to claim bronze
- From the section Hockey
Watch highlights as England beat world number three Argentina 5-2 to claim bronze at the Hockey World League Semi-Finals in Johannesburg.
Pictures courtesy of BT Sport.
Available to UK users only.
