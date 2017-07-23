Women's Hockey World League: England beat Argentina 5-2 to take bronze

England beat Argentina 5-2 in a high quality World League bronze medal play-off in Johannesburg.
Susannah Townsend also scored in Thursday's semi-final defeat by the USA

Sophie Bray and Susannah Townsend's first-half goals were cancelled out with the teams going into half-time on 2-2.

However, a Laura Unsworth field goal, on her 201st international appearance, and two goals from Giselle Ansley sealed third place for England.

Captain Alex Danson described it as a "completely professional performance".

"The bronze-medal match is always a difficult game but we are a team on the rise and we are delighted with a solid, fantastic team performance."

England lost to the USA in a sudden-death shootout semi-final on Thursday.

A storming solo run from Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist Lily Owsley resulted in a penalty stroke for England in the 50th minute when Argentina's goalkeeper Belen Succi heavily intercepted Owsley inside the shooting circle.

"I feel like I've been hit by a bus" she joked after the victory.

"I knew I had pace above anyone else so I thought, 'chuck and run'! But I knew one-on-one she was going to have to commit - which she did."

Head coach Danny Kerry was absent through illness and missed his side's final two group games.

Coach David Ralph said: "We are delighted with the result today and what pleased us more is our performance.

"To pick ourselves up from the semi-final result and play like that shows the character within this group."

Kerry's side have already guaranteed qualification for November's World League Finals in New Zealand.

