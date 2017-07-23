BBC Sport - Ireland's hockey team celebrate World Cup place

Ireland celebrate World Cup place

  • From the section Hockey

Ireland's hockey team celebrate reaching the World Cup finals for the first time in 28 years.

The 1-0 victory over New Zealand in a World League 3 play-off guaranteed qualification for he tournament in India.

Skipper Jonny Bell and and keeper Davy Harte spoke after the match in Johannesburg.

Top videos

Video

Ireland celebrate World Cup place

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Fowler, McIlroy & Matsuyama: best shots of day three

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Magical' Spieth extends Open lead

  • From the section Golf
Video

Daley seals world gold with stunning final dive

  • From the section Diving
Video

Grace shoots record-breaking 62 with putting masterclass

  • From the section Golf
Video

Watch: Bolt wins 100m in 9.95secs in Monaco

Video

McIlroy chips in for 'wonderful' birdie

  • From the section Golf
Video

'If I can do it, anyone can' - teacher's Couch to 5K story

Video

'Conservative but efficient' - Froome on Tour de France success

  • From the section Cycling
Video

'What a shot!' - Fowler nearly gets an albatross

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Never seen anything like that' - Johnson's fluke

  • From the section Golf
Video

Daley & Reid claim world synchro silver

  • From the section Diving
Video

Dramatic golden goal secures lacrosse bronze for England

  • From the section Sport

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

People on an athletics track

Team Personal Best: Springfield Running Group
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired