Ireland's hockey team celebrate World Cup place
Ireland celebrate World Cup place
Ireland's hockey team celebrate reaching the World Cup finals for the first time in 28 years.
The 1-0 victory over New Zealand in a World League 3 play-off guaranteed qualification for he tournament in India.
Skipper Jonny Bell and and keeper Davy Harte spoke after the match in Johannesburg.
