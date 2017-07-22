Ireland boost their hopes of making the World Cup finals thanks to a 2-1 win over India in their World League play-off in Johannesburg.

Gurjit Kaur drilled in the opener for India in the 7th-8th place play-off before Ireland hit back with goals from Katie Mullan and Lizzie Colvin.

The top five from the tournament automatically qualify for the World Cup but seventh could be enough to earn Ireland a place in the London finals.