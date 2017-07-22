BBC Sport - Ireland's men's hockey team reach first World Cup for 28 years
Ireland reach first World Cup for 28 years
- From the section Hockey
Ireland's men have qualified for the World Cup finals for the first time since 1990.
A 1-0 victory over New Zealand clinched their place in the 2018 tournament to be played in India.
Alan Sothern scored the goal in the final quarter of the play-off for fifth place in World League 3.
