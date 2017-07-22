BBC Sport - Ireland's men's hockey team reach first World Cup for 28 years

Ireland reach first World Cup for 28 years

  • From the section Hockey

Ireland's men have qualified for the World Cup finals for the first time since 1990.

A 1-0 victory over New Zealand clinched their place in the 2018 tournament to be played in India.

Alan Sothern scored the goal in the final quarter of the play-off for fifth place in World League 3.

Top videos

Video

Ireland reach first World Cup for 28 years

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Fowler, McIlroy & Matsuyama: best shots of day 3

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Magical' Spieth extends Open lead

  • From the section Golf
Video

Daley seals world gold with stunning final dive

  • From the section Diving
Video

Grace shoots record-breaking 62 with putting masterclass

  • From the section Golf
Video

Watch: Bolt wins 100m in 9.95secs in Monaco

Video

McIlroy chips in for 'wonderful' birdie

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Conservative but efficient' - Froome on Tour de France success

  • From the section Cycling
Video

'What a shot!' - Fowler nearly gets an albatross

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Never seen anything like that' - Johnson's fluke

  • From the section Golf
Video

Daley & Reid claim world synchro silver

  • From the section Diving
Video

Dramatic golden goal secures lacrosse bronze for England

  • From the section Sport
Video

Connelly holes second shot for sublime eagle

  • From the section Golf

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots Surrey Heath and Borders

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired