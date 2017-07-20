BBC Sport - World League 3: Ireland women lose out 3-0 to South Africa

Ireland women's World Cup qualification hopes now look to be out of their own hands following Thursday's 3-0 defeat by South Africa in Johannesburg.

Victory in the fifth-to-eighth place at the World League tournament game would have secured Ireland's World Cup spot.

A win in Saturday's seventh and eighth place game against India could still prove enough for the Irish to qualify.

But they will be depending on results to go their way at the upcoming Continental Championships.

