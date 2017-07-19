BBC Sport - Women's Hockey World League: England beat India to reach last four

Highlights: England beat India to reach last four

Watch all the goals as England beat India 4-1 to reach the last four at the Women's Hockey World League semi-finals in Johannesburg.

MATCH REPORT: England beat India 4-1 to reach last four

Available to UK users only.

