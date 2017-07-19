BBC Sport - Women's Hockey World League: England beat India to reach last four
Highlights: England beat India to reach last four
- From the section Hockey
Watch all the goals as England beat India 4-1 to reach the last four at the Women's Hockey World League semi-finals in Johannesburg.
MATCH REPORT: England beat India 4-1 to reach last four
Available to UK users only.
