BBC Sport - Ireland beaten by Argentina in World League quarter-final
Ireland beaten by Argentina in World League
- From the section Hockey
Ireland lose out 2-1 to Argentina in Tuesday's quarter-final at the Women's World League tournament in Johannesburg.
Goals from Delfino Merino and Julia Gomes put Argentina 2-0 in front before a Roisin Upton strike gave Ireland hope of causing an upset against the world number three side.
Ireland go into the fifth-eighth place play-offs - with the team finishing fifth guaranteed a spot at next year's World Cup finals.
