Ireland lose out 2-1 to Argentina in Tuesday's quarter-final at the Women's World League tournament in Johannesburg.

Goals from Delfino Merino and Julia Gomes put Argentina 2-0 in front before a Roisin Upton strike gave Ireland hope of causing an upset against the world number three side.

Ireland go into the fifth-eighth place play-offs - with the team finishing fifth guaranteed a spot at next year's World Cup finals.