World League 3: Ireland 0-2 Germany

From the section

Shane O'Donoghue failed to convert from Ireland's penalty corners against Germany

Ireland will play Spain in the World League 3 quarter-finals after a 2-0 defeat by Germany on Monday left them third in Pool B.

Tom Grambusch fired the pool winners in front early in the Johannesburg encounter before a late strike from Martin Zwicker.

The Irish had already secured a quarter-final spot before their final pool match.

The results means they meet Spain, who finished second in Pool A.

Ireland created little from open play while Shane O'Donoghue failed to make the most of penalty corner opportunities.

Grambusch netted from a penalty corner while Zwicker shot high into the Irish net after good work from Timm Herzbruch.

The top five from the South Africa tournament are guaranteed qualification for next year's World Cup finals.