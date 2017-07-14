Hockey World League Semi-Final: England women beat Germany 1-0

England have won two and lost one of their group matches in South Africa

England beat Germany 1-0 in the group stages of the Women's Hockey World League in Johannesburg.

Jo Hunter's goal in the third quarter was enough to give England the victory in the Pool A encounter.

It was their second victory of the tournament after they beat Poland 3-0 in the opening match, before losing 1-0 to Japan.

England face Ireland in the final group match on Sunday and are sat second in the table.

Head coach Danny Kerry said: "This evening we were exceptional at being intelligent, fast and constantly threatening.

"We limited Germany to very few opportunities and created numerous chances ourselves. The girls can be very proud of how they went about their business."

England captain Alex Danson, who took a blow to the head in the second quarter but was able to continue, added: "We are delighted. It was a fantastic performance against a great Germany side. We worked incredibly hard."

The top four teams from Pool A and Pool B will go through to the quarter-finals which will take place on Tuesday.

Four teams from the tournament will then go through to the World League Finals in New Zealand in November.