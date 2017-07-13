BBC Sport - Ireland men and women reach quarter-finals

Ireland men and women reach quarter-finals

  • From the section Hockey

The Ireland men's and women's hockey teams are one step away from reaching next year's World Cup after making the last eight of the World League semi-finals in Johannesburg.

The women beat Poland 2-0 while the men defeated Egypt 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament with one pool game to spare.

The Irish women next play England on Sunday, with the men facing Germany on Monday.

Both sides will discover their quarter-final opponents after the completion of the pool stages, with the winners of those ties all progressing to the World Cup.

Top videos

Video

Ireland men and women reach quarter-finals

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Venus ends Konta's dream, happy feet & funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Williams beats Konta to reach final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Unbelievable' - Finn clinches dramatic Middlesex win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Rooney's long-range goal on Everton return

Video

Sangakkara six smashes fan's phone screen

  • From the section Cricket
Video

What on earth was that? Watson into mixed doubles semis

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Immaculate' Venus serve 'handcuffs' Konta

  • From the section Tennis
Video

New pants please?! Underwear mix-up in boys' doubles

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Konta happy despite Wimbledon exit

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Assured' Muguruza into second Wimbledon final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Don't wake her up' - Muguruza in the zone

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Konta battles but Williams gets break

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired