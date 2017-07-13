World League 3: Ireland beat Egypt to stay in World Cup hunt

Ireland celebrate scoring against Egypt to clinch a place in the quarter-finals of World League 3

Ireland beat Egypt 2-1 to advance to the quarter-finals of World League 3 to maintain their hopes of a place in next year's World Cup finals.

Craig Fulton's side had to come from behind in Johannesburg with goals from Chris Cargo and Shane O'Donoghue.

O'Donoghue got the winner with two minutes left on the clock.

The Irish play Germany in their final Pool B game on Monday and a win in Wednesday's semi-final will secure a place at the 2018 World Cup.

Ahmed El-Naggar's goal late in the second quarter had Ireland trailing at the break but Chris Cargo quickly equalised after half-time before O'Donoghue fired home a high drag-flick from the fifth penalty corner to seal the win.

"It was a tough match in a must-win game with what was at stake," Fulton said.

"I am glad we have started well in the tournament."