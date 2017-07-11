BBC Sport - Ireland's women draw their first two World League games against Japan and Germany
Ireland women draw first two World League contests
- From the section Hockey
Ireland's women lose leads as they have to be content with draws in their two opening World League semi-finals games against Japan and Germany.
After the opening 1-1 draw with Japan, Deirdre Duke's goal seemed certain to have secured the Irish a 2-1 win over Germany only for the opposition to level in the final play for the game after the hooter had sounded.
