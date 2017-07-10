BBC Sport - Hockey World League Semi-Final: England beat Poland in Johannesburg
Highlights: England women beat Poland 3-0
Goals from Sophie Bray and Alex Danson earn England a 3-0 win over Poland in their opening Hockey World League semi-final match in Johannesburg.
MATCH REPORT: England beat Poland in Johannesburg
