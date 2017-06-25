Hockey World League Semi-Final: England beat Malaysia 4-1 to win bronze

David Ames scored England's third goal on his 28th birthday, as the hosts won bronze at the World League

England won bronze at the World League Semi-Final with a comfortable 4-1 win over Malaysia in London.

Two goals from Harry Martin and one from David Ames gave the hosts a 3-0 lead at half-time.

Malaysia pulled one back through Faizal Saari's strike but Phil Roper's drilled shot secured the win for the hosts.

Victory books England's place at December's World League Final in India, having already qualified for the 2018 World Cup by reaching the last four.

Martin put England in front after five minutes. Malaysia goalkeeper Kumar Subramaniam had initially made a good save from the first penalty corner of the game, but Martin was quick to react to convert the rebound.

Ames, on his 28th birthday, doubled England's lead with a fierce shot after some good build-up play from the hosts.

Martin scored his second of the game after a well worked routine from a penalty corner.

Saari did well to deflect a shot into the goal to give Malaysia some hope in the final quarter, before Roper's late goal completed the win.

England finish third in the tournament, having lost 2-0 to Netherlands in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Speaking to BT Sport, Martin said: "It feels good, we wanted to come here and the aim was to qualify for the World Cup.

"The semi-final loss was disappointing but we came back and showed some character."

The Netherlands will face Argentina in the final later on Sunday afternoon.