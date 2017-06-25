BBC Sport - Hockey World League 2017: England beat Malaysia 4-1 to win bronze
Highlights: England beat Malaysia to win bronze
- From the section Hockey
Watch highlights of England's comfortable 4-1 win over Malaysia to win bronze at the Hockey World League in London.
WATCH MORE: Netherlands beat England 2-0 in semis
Pictures courtesy of BT Sport
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired