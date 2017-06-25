BBC Sport - Hockey World League 2017: England beat Malaysia 4-1 to win bronze

Highlights: England beat Malaysia to win bronze

  • From the section Hockey

Watch highlights of England's comfortable 4-1 win over Malaysia to win bronze at the Hockey World League in London.

WATCH MORE: Netherlands beat England 2-0 in semis

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Available to UK users only.

