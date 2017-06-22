Hockey World League 2017: England secure World Cup place with 4-2 win over Canada.

From the section

Hockey World League 2017: England reach semis after beating Canada

England secured a place at the 2018 World Cup by reaching the semi-finals of the World League Semi-Final.

Barry Middleton, Mark Gleghorne, David Goodfield and Sam Ward scored as England came from 2-0 down to beat Canada 4-2 at Lee Valley in London.

England face the Netherlands in the semi-finals on Saturday, after Argentina play Malaysia.

A top-three finish will also book their place at December's World League Final in India.

Argentina, the world's number one-ranked side, beat Pakistan 3-1 to set up a last-four meeting against Malaysia, who overcame India 3-2.

The four semi-finalists guaranteed their places at the World Cup, with the fifth spot to be decided by a play-off.