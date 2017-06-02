BBC Sport - Ireland draw opening match against Pakistan

Ireland hold Pakistan to 2-2 draw

  • From the section Hockey

Ireland's men draw 2-2 with Pakistan in the first of a three-match series as they prepare for the World League semi-finals in Johannesburg in July.

Conor Harte scored on his 200th Irish appearance while Jeremy Duncan got Ireland's other goal.

Aleem Bilal Muhammad and Ali Shan were on target for Pakistan in the match at Hillsborough, County Down.

