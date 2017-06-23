Women's Hockey World League 2017: Fixtures, results and tables
|Women's Hockey World League semi-final 2017
|Venue: Johannesburg Dates: 8-23 July
|Pool A: England, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Poland
|Pool B: Argentina, Chile, India, South Africa, USA
Fixtures
22 July
7th/8th place play-off
India v Ireland (10:15 BST)
5th/6th play play-off
Japan v South Africa (12:30 BST)
Results
20 July
England 1-1 USA (1-2, shootout), second semi-final
Germany 2-1 Argentina, first semi-final
Poland 1-2 Chile, 9th/10th place play-off
India 0-2 Japan, 5th-8th place play-off
South Africa 1-0 Republic of Ireland, 5th-8th place play-off
18 July - Quarter-finals
USA 1- 0 Japan
Argentina 2-1 Ireland
England 4- 1 India
Germany 1-0 South Africa
16 July
Japan 0-3 Germany
England 3-2 Ireland
South Africa 3-2 USA
Argentina 3-0 India
14 July
Poland 0-2 Japan
Chile 1-0 South Africa
United States 0-4 Argentina
Germany 0-1 England
12 July
India 1-0 Chile
Ireland 2-0 Poland
Japan 1-0 England
South Africa 1-3 Argentina
10 July
Argentina 2-0 Chile
Germany 2-2 Ireland
England 3-0 Poland
USA 4-1 India
8 July
Japan 1-1 Ireland
Germany 1-0 Poland
USA 1-0 Chile
South Africa 0-0 India
Standings
|Pool A
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|Japan
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|7
|England
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|1
|6
|Ireland
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|3
|5
|Germany
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Poland
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|0
|Pool B
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|Argentina
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|1
|9
|USA
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|5
|6
|India
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|Chile
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|3
|South Africa
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
23 July
3rd/4th place play-off
England v Argentina (10:00 BST)
Final
USA v Germany (14:30 BST)
|Women's Hockey World League semi-finals
|Venue: La Rasante Hockey Club, Brussels Dates: 21 June-2 July
|Pool A: China, Italy, Netherlands, Scotland, South Korea
|Pool B: Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, New Zealand, Spain
Results
Sunday, 2 July
Final
Netherlands 2-0 China
3rd/4th place play-off
New Zealand 1-0 South Korea
5th/6th place play-off
Italy 1-3 Australia
7th/8th place play-off
Spain 1 - 1 Belgium (Spain won 4 - 1 in shootout)
Saturday, 1 July
5th-8th place play-off
Spain 1 - 1 Italy (Italy won 3 - 4 in shootout)
Belgium 1-5 Australia
Semi-finals
South Korea 0-3 China
Netherlands 1-1 New Zealand (Netherlands won 5-4 in shootout)
Thursday, 29 June
9th/10th place play-off
Scotland 1-0 Malaysia
Quarter-finals
New Zealand 2-0 Italy
Australia 0-2 China
Netherlands 2-0 Spain
South Korea 3-2 Belgium ET
Tuesday, 27 June
South Korea 2-1 China
New Zealand 1-0 Malaysia
Netherlands 5-0 Italy
Belgium 0-1 Spain
Sunday, 25 June
Australia 4-1 Spain
Belgium 1-0 New Zealand
China 0-1 Netherlands
Scotland 0-5 South Korea
Saturday, 24 June
New Zealand 2-0 Australia
Malaysia 0-9 Belgium
South Korea 0-9 Netherlands
Italy 2-1 Scotland
Thursday, 22 June
South Korea 0-0 Italy
China 1-1 Scotland
Spain 3-1 Malaysia
Belgium 0-1 Australia
Wednesday, 21 June
China 2-2 Italy
Australia 3-0 Malaysia
Netherlands 4-0 Scotland
New Zealand 1-0 Spain
Standings
|Pool A
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|Netherlands
|4
|4
|0
|0
|19
|0
|12
|South Korea
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|10
|7
|Italy
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|8
|5
|China
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|6
|2
|Scotland
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|12
|1
|Pool B
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|Australia
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|3
|9
|New Zealand
|4
|3
|0
|1
|4
|1
|9
|Belgium
|4
|2
|0
|3
|10
|8
|6
|Spain
|4
|3
|0
|2
|5
|6
|6
|Malaysia
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|16
|0