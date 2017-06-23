Women's Hockey World League 2017: Fixtures, results and tables

Alex Danson celebrates England's 3-0 win over Poland

Women's Hockey World League semi-final 2017 Venue: Johannesburg Dates: 8-23 July Pool A: England, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Poland Pool B: Argentina, Chile, India, South Africa, USA

Results

20 July

England 1-1 USA (1-2, shootout), second semi-final

Germany 2-1 Argentina, first semi-final

Poland 1-2 Chile, 9th/10th place play-off

India 0-2 Japan, 5th-8th place play-off

South Africa 1-0 Republic of Ireland, 5th-8th place play-off

18 July - Quarter-finals

USA 1- 0 Japan

Argentina 2-1 Ireland

England 4- 1 India

Germany 1-0 South Africa

16 July

Japan 0-3 Germany

England 3-2 Ireland

South Africa 3-2 USA

Argentina 3-0 India

14 July

Poland 0-2 Japan

Chile 1-0 South Africa

United States 0-4 Argentina

Germany 0-1 England

12 July

India 1-0 Chile

Ireland 2-0 Poland

Japan 1-0 England

South Africa 1-3 Argentina

10 July

Argentina 2-0 Chile

Germany 2-2 Ireland

England 3-0 Poland

USA 4-1 India

8 July

Japan 1-1 Ireland

Germany 1-0 Poland

USA 1-0 Chile

South Africa 0-0 India

Standings

Pool A P W D L F A PTS Japan 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 England 3 2 0 1 4 1 6 Ireland 3 1 2 0 5 3 5 Germany 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 Poland 3 0 0 3 0 6 0

Pool B P W D L F A PTS Argentina 3 3 0 0 9 1 9 USA 3 2 0 1 5 5 6 India 3 1 1 1 2 4 4 Chile 4 1 0 3 1 4 3 South Africa 2 0 1 0 1 3 1

23 July

3rd/4th place play-off

England v Argentina (10:00 BST)

Final

USA v Germany (14:30 BST)

Women's Hockey World League semi-finals Venue: La Rasante Hockey Club, Brussels Dates: 21 June-2 July Pool A: China, Italy, Netherlands, Scotland, South Korea Pool B: Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, New Zealand, Spain

Results

Sunday, 2 July

Final

Netherlands 2-0 China

3rd/4th place play-off

New Zealand 1-0 South Korea

5th/6th place play-off

Italy 1-3 Australia

7th/8th place play-off

Spain 1 - 1 Belgium (Spain won 4 - 1 in shootout)

Saturday, 1 July

5th-8th place play-off

Spain 1 - 1 Italy (Italy won 3 - 4 in shootout)

Belgium 1-5 Australia

Semi-finals

South Korea 0-3 China

Netherlands 1-1 New Zealand (Netherlands won 5-4 in shootout)

Thursday, 29 June

9th/10th place play-off

Scotland 1-0 Malaysia

Quarter-finals

New Zealand 2-0 Italy

Australia 0-2 China

Netherlands 2-0 Spain

South Korea 3-2 Belgium ET

Tuesday, 27 June

South Korea 2-1 China

New Zealand 1-0 Malaysia

Netherlands 5-0 Italy

Belgium 0-1 Spain

Sunday, 25 June

Australia 4-1 Spain

Belgium 1-0 New Zealand

China 0-1 Netherlands

Scotland 0-5 South Korea

Saturday, 24 June

New Zealand 2-0 Australia

Malaysia 0-9 Belgium

South Korea 0-9 Netherlands

Italy 2-1 Scotland

Thursday, 22 June

South Korea 0-0 Italy

China 1-1 Scotland

Spain 3-1 Malaysia

Belgium 0-1 Australia

Wednesday, 21 June

China 2-2 Italy

Australia 3-0 Malaysia

Netherlands 4-0 Scotland

New Zealand 1-0 Spain

Standings

Pool A P W D L F A PTS Netherlands 4 4 0 0 19 0 12 South Korea 4 2 1 1 7 10 7 Italy 4 1 2 1 4 8 5 China 4 0 2 2 4 6 2 Scotland 4 0 1 3 2 12 1