Men's Hockey World League 2017: Fixtures, results and standings
|Men's Hockey World League semi-final 2017
|Venue: Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre Dates: 15-25 June
|Pool A: Argentina, China, England, South Korea, Malaysia
|Pool B: Canada, India, Netherlands, Pakistan, Scotland
The World League semi-finals provide the opportunity to secure places at the end-of-year Hockey World League Final as well as automatic qualification for the 2018 World Cup for the top five teams.
(All times BST)
Fixtures
24 June
5th-8th place play-off
Canada v China (09:30)
Pakistan v India (11:45)
Semi-finals
Argentina v Malaysia (14:00)
England v Netherland (16:15)
25 June
7th/8th place play-off (09:30)
5th/6th place play-off (11:45)
3rd/4th place play-off (14:00)
Final (16:15)
Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Quarter-final results
22 June
Quarter-finals
Argentina 3-1 Pakistan
India 2-3 Malaysia
Netherlands 7-0 China
England 4-2 Canada
9th/10th place play-off
South Korea 6-3 Scotland
Group stage results
15 June
South Korea 1-2 Argentina
India 4-1 Scotland
Netherlands 4-0 Pakistan
16 June
Pakistan 0-6 Canada
Argentina 5-2 Malaysia
17 June
China 5-2 South Korea
Canada 0-3 India
Scotland 0-3 Netherlands
18 June
Pakistan 1-7 India
19 June
Netherlands 3-1 Canada
South Korea 0-1 Malaysia
Argentina 10-0 China
20 June
India 1-3 Netherlands
China 1-5 Malaysia
Standings
|Pool A
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|Argentina
|4
|3
|1
|0
|20
|6
|10
|England
|4
|3
|1
|0
|19
|8
|10
|Malaysia
|4
|2
|0
|2
|11
|13
|6
|China
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|19
|3
|South Korea
|4
|0
|0
|4
|5
|15
|0
|Pool B
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|Netherlands
|4
|4
|0
|0
|13
|2
|12
|India
|4
|3
|0
|1
|15
|5
|9
|Canada
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|7
|4
|Pakistan
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|18
|3
|Scotland
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|11
|1