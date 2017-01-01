Men's Hockey World League 2017: Fixtures, results and standings

GB v Argentina at the 2016 Hockey World League final
England and Argentina led the standings in Pool A
Men's Hockey World League semi-final 2017
Venue: Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre Dates: 15-25 June
Pool A: Argentina, China, England, South Korea, Malaysia
Pool B: Canada, India, Netherlands, Pakistan, Scotland

The World League semi-finals provide the opportunity to secure places at the end-of-year Hockey World League Final as well as automatic qualification for the 2018 World Cup for the top five teams.

(All times BST)

Fixtures

24 June

5th-8th place play-off

Canada v China (09:30)

Pakistan v India (11:45)

Semi-finals

Argentina v Malaysia (14:00)

England v Netherland (16:15)

25 June

7th/8th place play-off (09:30)

5th/6th place play-off (11:45)

3rd/4th place play-off (14:00)

Final (16:15)

Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Quarter-final results

22 June

Quarter-finals

Argentina 3-1 Pakistan

India 2-3 Malaysia

Netherlands 7-0 China

England 4-2 Canada

9th/10th place play-off

South Korea 6-3 Scotland

Group stage results

15 June

South Korea 1-2 Argentina

India 4-1 Scotland

Netherlands 4-0 Pakistan

England 2-0 China

16 June

Pakistan 0-6 Canada

Argentina 5-2 Malaysia

17 June

China 5-2 South Korea

Canada 0-3 India

England 7-3 Malaysia

Scotland 0-3 Netherlands

18 June

Pakistan 1-7 India

England 3-3 Argentina

19 June

Scotland 1-3 Pakistan

Netherlands 3-1 Canada

South Korea 0-1 Malaysia

Argentina 10-0 China

20 June

Scotland 1-1 Canada

India 1-3 Netherlands

China 1-5 Malaysia

England 7-2 South Korea

Standings

Pool APWDLFAPTS
Argentina431020610
England431019810
Malaysia420211136
China41036193
South Korea40045150
Pool BPWDLFAPTS
Netherlands440013212
India43011559
Canada4112874
Pakistan41034183
Scotland40133111

