Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Great Britain beat Australia 4-3 in final
- From the section Hockey
Great Britain beat reigning champions Australia 4-3 in Malaysia to win the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup - the first British winners since England in 1984.
Alan Forsyth and David Goodfield put GB 2-0 ahead before Eddie Ockenden got one back for the Aussies, ranked number two in the world, before half-time.
Ollie Willars scored his first GB goal, Joshua Pollard replied before Goodfield restored the two-goal lead at 4-2.
Dylan Wotherspoon hit a late third but Britain held on for victory.