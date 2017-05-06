Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Great Britain beat Australia 4-3 in final

  • From the section Hockey
GB hockey
England were the last British side to win the Cup in 1994

Great Britain beat reigning champions Australia 4-3 in Malaysia to win the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup - the first British winners since England in 1984.

Alan Forsyth and David Goodfield put GB 2-0 ahead before Eddie Ockenden got one back for the Aussies, ranked number two in the world, before half-time.

Ollie Willars scored his first GB goal, Joshua Pollard replied before Goodfield restored the two-goal lead at 4-2.

Dylan Wotherspoon hit a late third but Britain held on for victory.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired