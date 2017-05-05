Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: GB beat New Zealand

Great Britain are ranked seventh in the world

Great Britain claimed a 3-2 win against New Zealand in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup to give them hope of a place in the final.

Sam Ward gave Britain the lead in Malaysia from a penalty corner before an equaliser from Dominic Newman.

Britain took three points after goals from Phil Roper and Mark Gleghorne before a consolation from Kane Russell.

Britain will make Saturday's tournament final if India do not win against Malaysia later on Friday.

They can also make the final on goal difference if India win but score only one goal.

