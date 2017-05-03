Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: GB beaten by Australia

GB v Australia
Great Britain are ranked seventh in the world, five places behind Australia

Great Britain suffered their first defeat in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup when they lost 2-1 to Australia.

The Kookaburras, ranked second in the world, took the lead in Malaysia through Trent Mitton before Mark Gleghorne levelled for GB.

A Matt Dawson penalty was enough to win it for Australia, who remain top of the six-team table.

GB are three points behind, but a win against New Zealand on Friday could put them into Sunday's final.

