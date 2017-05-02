Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: GB beat hosts Malaysia thanks to Forsyth penalty

Alan Forsyth scored his third goal in three games at the tournament

Great Britain enjoyed a second victory in three games in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup with a 1-0 win over hosts Malaysia.

An Alan Forsyth penalty stroke in the second quarter was enough to separate the two sides.

GB had been dominant for long spells but had to hold out against late pressure from Malaysia.

They are now below Australia at the top of the six-team table but only on goal difference - at least until the two sides meet at 11.05 BST on Wednesday.

