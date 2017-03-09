Kate Richardson-Walsh: Ex-GB captain nominated for hockey hall of fame

Kate Richardson-Walsh has been England and Great Britain hockey captain for 13 years

Olympic gold medallist Kate Richardson-Walsh has been nominated for a place in the European Hockey Hall of Fame.

The 36-year-old captained Great Britain to a historic first Olympic hockey gold by beating defending champions the Netherlands at Rio 2016.

She was named flagbearer for Team GB at the Olympic closing ceremony.

The Mancunian was also the first hockey player to be nominated for BBC's Sports Personality of the Year, where she finished sixth overall.

Britain's most-capped player retired from international hockey in August, after winning 375 caps in a 17-year international career.

Richardson-Walsh became an OBE in February, having been awarded an MBE in 2014 for services to hockey.

Fans can vote for who they want to appear in the hall of fame, with the winner announced in this summer's EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam.